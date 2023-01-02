Halkett limped off at Tannadice on Christmas Eve during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United after appearing to hurt his knee. He was sent for a scan last Wednesday and the results have been kept quiet by Hearts ahead of today’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs.

Neilson was determined to focus on the match rather than divulge details of Halkett’s diagnosis and recovery period. He did admit before kick-off that news on the central defender is unlikely to be too positive.

“He has has had the scan results back. We will deal with the game today and then will put a statement out. It's not looking great,” the manager told BBC Scotland.

Halkett has managed only four appearances since August due to a troublesome hamstring complaint which recurred and left the defender sidelined for large periods of the campaign. He missed much of the Europa Conference League campaign and the latest problem now seems set to keep him out again.