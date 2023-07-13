News you can trust since 1873
Hearts fill 'open gap' in calendar with special treat for supporters

Hearts are offering supporters the chance to come watch an open training session at Tynecastle as the club plug a gap in their pre-season calendar.
By Craig Fowler
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST

The Gorgie Road club had been looking into the possibility of scheduling a friendly fixture for the weekend of July 22 but didn’t find a suitable solution.

Instead, they’re inviting fans down to the club’s home ground to witness the first-team being put through their paces ahead of the new campaign by the management team of Frankie McAvoy, Steven Naismith and Gordon Forrest.

The event will begin at around 10.30am with the turnstiles opened 30 minutes earlier. Tickets are free but have to be claimed either online on at the Hearts ticket office.

Hearts fans will have the chance to watch the first-team in action during training. Picture: SNSHearts fans will have the chance to watch the first-team in action during training. Picture: SNS
The following week fans will have the chance to be back at Tynecastle again for the final pre-season friendly against English Championship side Leeds United.

Hearts defeated Fleetwood Town on Wednesday afternoon in their third pre-season contest with Jorge Grant scoring a double in a 2-0 win.

