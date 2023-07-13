The Gorgie Road club had been looking into the possibility of scheduling a friendly fixture for the weekend of July 22 but didn’t find a suitable solution.

Instead, they’re inviting fans down to the club’s home ground to witness the first-team being put through their paces ahead of the new campaign by the management team of Frankie McAvoy, Steven Naismith and Gordon Forrest.

The event will begin at around 10.30am with the turnstiles opened 30 minutes earlier. Tickets are free but have to be claimed either online on at the Hearts ticket office.

Hearts fans will have the chance to watch the first-team in action during training. Picture: SNS

The following week fans will have the chance to be back at Tynecastle again for the final pre-season friendly against English Championship side Leeds United.