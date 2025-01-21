Hearts finalise another January transfer as signing policy continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender checks in at Tynecastle

Austrian defender Michael Steinwender today completed a move to Hearts from the Swedish side IFK Vernamo. He signed a contract until 2028 after a six-figure transfer fee was agreed between the two clubs, and will now await a work permit to begin his career in Scotland.

Steinwender was identified through Hearts’ partnership with the football data firm Jamestown Analytics, whose technology is helping the club source talent with the potential develop. The policy has already helped bring Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Scottish defender Jamie McCart to Gorgie. Age 24, Steinwender has the chance to become a major asset at Tynecastle Park over the next few years.

He is a quick and aggressive centre-back with more than 100 top-flight appearances in Austria and Sweden. His early career saw him represent Austrian sides Mattersburg, St Polten and Hartberg before moving to Varnamo last year. He helped the club avoid relegation from Sweden's Allsvenskan in 2024. Despite interest from clubs in Denmark, he has chosen Edinburgh as his next destination.

Head coach Neil Critchley told the club’s website: “We’re really delighted to get this deal for Michael completed as it’s taken a lot of hard work from everyone at the club these past few months to bring him to Hearts.

“He is someone we have identified that we believe has all the attributes to be a success in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe. He already has several seasons of experience in Austria and Sweden and at the age of 24 he has the potential to develop further in his career.

“We are pleased with the work we have done so far to strengthen the squad in January and we are all looking forward to working with Michael in the future.”