Hearts first full capacity match moved as Aberdeen face 7000-mile round trip

Hearts will now host Abredeen on Sunday, August 22. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The cinch Premiership encounter against Aberdeen, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 21, will now take place on Sunday, August 22, with a 3pm kick-off due to the Dons’ progression into the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Stephen Glass’ side face a mammoth 7000-mile round trip to Azerbaijan just three days before their trip to Tynecastle when they travel to Baku to face Qarabag FK in their first leg clash on Thursday, August 19.

The game is the first to open to full capacity at the Gorgie ground since March 2020 after permission was granted from the City of Edinburgh Council to lift all restrictions on spectators numbers, subject to sterline red zones remaining in place to protect player and staff bubbles.

Hearts and Aberdeen will go into the match protecting 100 per cent records with both clubs claiming two wins from their opening two Premiership fixtures.

