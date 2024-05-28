The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now in the books and it was a hugely successful one for Hearts who secured an impressive third place finish, with Lawrence Shankland in particular standing out as the league’s top scorer.

The Edinburgh giants can look forward to group stage European football next season and Steven Naismith and his team will be aiming to treat fans to even more great memories next term.

Given the added workload of European football, it is likely that fans will see plenty of transfer activity from the Jambos as they look to thrive in both multiple competitions.

Ahead of this season’s window we take a look at the first player to arrive at Hearts in every summer window for the last 10 years and where they are now.

1 . Michael McGovern: Signed from Norwich City (2023) Michael McGovern is yet to play a league game for the Jambos. Spent the second half of the season out on loan at Livingston.

2 . Lawrence Shankland: signed from K Beerschot VA (2022) Last season's top scorer Lawrence Shankland has been a revelation in the capital since making the move from Belgium.

3 . Ross Stewart: signed from Livingston (2021) Played five league games in two years. Signed for Patrick Thistle in January 2024.