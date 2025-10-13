Hearts fixture change in SPFL Premiership

Aberdeen match moved to Sunday after Celtic and Dundee Utd games

Three of Hearts’ next five weekend matches will take place on Sundays following the latest round of Sky Sports TV selections. The Edinburgh club’s trip to Aberdeen has been moved from Saturday, 22 November, to Sunday, 23 November, in order for live broadcast. The Scottish Professional Football League confirmed the alteration, which means Hearts now face three Sunday games in the coming weeks.

They take on Kilmarnock at 5.45pm at Rugby Park when the Premiership resumes this Saturday, followed by Celtic’s visit to Tynecastle Park at 12pm on Sunday, 26 October. After a midweek trip to St Mirren and a home game against Dundee on Saturday, 1 November, there are back-to-back Sunday matches against Dundee United and now Aberdeen.

The Celtic fixture was always due to move with the Glasgow club in Europa League action against Sturm Graz on Thursday, 23 October. Sky also decided to show it live and selected a lunchtime kick-off. The Dundee United match was shunted to a Sunday to accomodate Scotland’s rugby international against New Zealand. The Aberdeen match is the following week.

A statement released by Hearts read: “Hearts' William Hill Premiership trip to Aberdeen in November has been selected for TV. Our trip to Pittodrie was originally pencilled in for Saturday 22nd November at 3pm. Set to be broadcast by the Sky Sports cameras; the match will now take place on Sunday 23rd November in a 3pm kick-off. Ticketing information will follow in due course.”

Hearts travel to Kilmarnock after international fortnight aiming to maintain an unbeaten start in the Premiership. They sit top of the league, two points ahead of Celtic, after seven matches. The 1-0 victory over Hibs in the Edinburgh derby last weekend kept Derek McInnes’ side ahead of the rest in the league, but he has stressed that no-one should get carried away at such at early point in the season.

Coaching staff had intended to organise a closed-door friendly match during the international break. However, those plans changed and Hearts players will now play a training game among themselves as part of their preparations for Kilmarnock. Craig Gordon, Cammy Devlin, James Wilson and Landry Kabore are among those on international duty with their countries.

“We aren't going to bother with the friendly now,” said McInnes. “We will probably just play an 11 v 11 between ourselves and keep the bigger pitch for training to mimic a game. It's just an extension of training. We have a few players away. Kabore, Cammy and James won't be back till late next week and Craig is with Scotland.”