Steven Naismith’s side travel to Perth for a match which is currently scheduled to take place on August 5. The first match of the season at Tynecastle Park will take place the following weekend, though it is likely to be moved to the Sunday due to Hearts’ involvement in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The first Edinburgh derby of the campaign sees Hibs come to Gorgie on October 7. The Tynecastle side will then play the Old Firm back-to-back, starting with Celtic’s visit to Gorgie before going to Ibrox on October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no New Year’s Edinburgh derby this campaign with Hearts going to Easter Road on December 27. They then host Ross County before travelling to Livingston on January 2.

Hearts will be looking to make up for last season's disappointment with a top three finish in 2023/24. Picture: SNS

Livingston are also the opponents for the final match before the split. The season is due to finish up on the weekend of Saturday, May 18.

Hearts are looking to bounce back after a miserable end to the 2022/23 cinch Premiership season saw them fail to secure third place for the second season running, despite having an eight-point lead as late as February.

Robbie Neilson paid the price for the club’s poor run of form with Naismith taking over on interim basis for the last seven league games. The former Scotland international was given the job on a full-time basis this summer, though his title is that of technical director while Hearts are in European competition as he doesn’t have the relevant coaching badges to satisfy Uefa.

Message from the editor