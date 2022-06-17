Hearts fixtures announced for 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season as Jambos receive Tynecastle opener

The Jambos will welcome Malky Mackay’s outfit to Tynecastle Park on Saturday, July 30, as they look to build on the success of last season where they finished clear in third place.

The following weekend they will travel to Edinburgh rivals Hibs for the first derby of the new campaign. The match at Easter Road is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, August 6, but could change depending on TV coverage.

After Dundee United come to EH11, Robbie Neilson’s side will face off against one-half of the Old Firm for the first time on August 20 as they go to Celtic Park. Rounding off the first five weeks is a home game against St Johnstone.

Hearts will begin the 2022/23 season with a home match against Ross County. Picture: SNS

They face a tough stretch of fixtures through October into November. In a seven-match sequence they face off against the Glasgow giants three times while also having away trips to Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Ross County, all while competing in the group stages of European competition.

The season takes a break for the winter World Cup in Qatar with no matches between a November 12 home clash with Livingston and a visit from Kilmarnock on December 17.

The second derby is scheduled for Monday, January 2 as Hibs come to Gorgie. The final meeting between the Capital rivals before the split comes on April 15. Again, though, this date is subject to potential change.

The final match prior to the split is the same which kicks the season off: a home match with Ross County.

Fixtures in full:

July

30 Ross County (h)

August

6 Hibs (a)

13 Dundee United (h)

20 Celtic (a)

27 St. Johnstone (h)

September

3 Livingston (a)

10 St. Mirren (h)

17 Motherwell (a)

October

1 Rangers (h)

8 Kilmarnock (a)

15 Aberdeen (a)

22 Celtic (h)

29 Ross County (a)

November

5 Motherwell (h)

9 Rangers (a)

12 Livingston (h)

December

17 Kilmarnock (h)

24 Dundee United (a)

28 St. Johnstone (a)

January

2 Hibs (h)

7 St. Mirren (a)

14 Aberdeen (h)

28 Livingston (a)

February

1 Rangers (h)

4 Dundee United (h)

18 Motherwell (a)

25 Celtic (a)

March

4 St. Johnstone (h)

18 Aberdeen (a)

April

1 Kilmarnock (a)

8 St. Mirren (h)

15 Hibs (a)

22 Ross County (h)

