Hearts fixtures confirmed: Edinburgh derby date set as the SPFL give Celtic a chance for Tynecastle title party

Hearts will begin their post-split Premiership fixtures by hosting Celtic at Tynecastle Park after the Scottish Professional Football League confirmed remaining matches for all clubs.

The Parkhead side will visit Gorgie for a 2.15pm kick-off on Sunday, May 7, knowing victory will secure the league title for a second year in succession. What is always a high-octane fixture now takes on even greater significance in front of the Sky Sports cameras and police in Edinburgh will be on high alert as a result.

Hearts travel to St Mirren on Saturday, May 13, then host Aberdeen a week later in what could be a decisive match in the fight for third place – however there are no plans to televise that encounter live. A trip to face Rangers is the Edinburgh club’s midweek match on Wednesday, May 24. That game will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Finally, the campaign ends with an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. Hearts meet Hibs on Saturday, May 27, when all top-six matches will kick-off simultaneously at 12.30pm. That fixture could also have a major bearing on final European placings depending on the fortunes of both clubs between now and then.

The season’s final Celtic-Rangers derby is set for Ibrox on Saturday, May 13, at 12.30pm. Should Celtic fail to get the result they need at Tynecastle the previous weekend, they could then win the league at the home of their rivals.

That afternoon also sees potentially the most critical match in the relegation battle comes when Dundee United face Ross County at Tannadice.

Full Premiership post-split fixtures can be found here: SPFL