Hearts flop signs for club owned by European football legend after leaving Tynecastle

The 29-year-old spent two years as a Hearts player after joining in the summer of 2020, though he spent the entirety of last season on loan at Hamilton Accies in the cinch Championship.

Popescu was looked upon as a solid addition when he first signed for Robbie Neilson’s men following an impressive stint on loan at St Mirren. However, he failed to shine as the Gorgie Road side won the second tier in 2020/21 and was deemed surplus to requirements following their return to the top flight.

In total the centre-back played 24 times in maroon, including the 2019/20 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Hibs at Hampden Park, where he was harshly adjudged to have given away a penalty.

Former Hearts defender Mihai Popescu left Tynecastle Park earlier this summer. Picture: SNS

By signing for Farul, Popescu will now be working under a European football legend in the form of owner and manager Gheorghe Hagi. The 125-cap Romanian international is known for a glittering career which saw him play for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Galatasaray. He won a Uefa Cup with the latter and also played in a European Cup final for Steaua București.

Hagi became owner of Farul after the club merged with the team he founded in 2009, Viitorul Constanța, last year.

The club’s president is another Romanian legend in the form of Gheorghe Popescu. The centre-back also played for Barcelona and Galatasaray during an impressive career, which also saw him win a couple of Dutch titles with PSV and spend a season with Tottenham Hotspur.

