Hearts forward Barrie McKay wins SPFL Goal of the Month for a superb strike

Hearts forward Barrie McKay today won January’s Goal of the Month for his superb strike against St Mirren.

By Barry Anderson
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 10:48am

He scored what proved to be the winner at Tynecastle on Friday, January 13, and the Scottish Professional Football League have recognised it with their cinch Goal of the Month award. It was 28-year-old McKay’s fourth goal of the season and came after a flowing passing move involving a number of team-mates.

He collected possession inside his own half following patient build-up from the Hearts defence. He drove forward to play a one-two with captain Lawrence Shankland, then exchanged passes with midfielder Andy Halliday before an exquisite finish high into the far corner of the net.

“I’m delighted to accept this award on behalf of my team-mates because it was a real team goal,” McKay told the Hearts website. “We moved the ball all the way from back to front, passing into double figures, before I took the shot.

“I saw the space open up in front of me and just decided to go for it, so I was pleased when the ball hit the back of the net. We’re always trying to play on the front foot and attack, so hopefully we can score many more goals like this.”

Hearts scored 13 goals in six games during January in what was an extremely productive month for the Edinburgh club. They cemented third place in the Premiership table to continue their push for European football again next season.

In the Scottish Cup, they beat Hibs 3-0 at Easter Road to reach the fifth round. They are now in the quarter-finals after beating Hamilton on Friday night and will await tonight’s draw with interest.

Hearts forward Barrie McKay with his Goal of the Month award. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC
