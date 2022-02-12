Hearts frustrated but survive penalties to advance past Livingston in Scottish Cup
Hearts squeezed through to the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup after defeating Livingston 4-3 on penalties after the game remained goalless through 120 minutes of action at Tynecastle.
Craig Gordon came up with the match-winning save before Hearts had taken their fifth kick after Cristian Montano had put his spot-kick wide.
The hosts were given a scare early with Bruce Anderson forcing Craig Gordon into a save after racing through.
Barrie McKay and Ellis Simms then combined for a move which saw Max Stryjek save at his front post before Simms turned provider with McKay shooting over.
Livingston’s last-ditch defending kept Hearts at bay, though they were a tighter unit in the second period with few chances at either end.
Montano had a goal disallowed for offside before John Souttar saw his header saved.
Hearts almost broke through in the first half of extra-time though Stryjek was equal to Peter Haring’s header.
Souttar, Haring, Simms and Ben Woodburn all converted their penalties.