Hearts frustrated but survive penalties to advance past Livingston in Scottish Cup

Hearts squeezed through to the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup after defeating Livingston 4-3 on penalties after the game remained goalless through 120 minutes of action at Tynecastle.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 5:48 pm
Craig Gordon came up with the match-winning save before Hearts had taken their fifth kick after Cristian Montano had put his spot-kick wide.

The hosts were given a scare early with Bruce Anderson forcing Craig Gordon into a save after racing through.

Barrie McKay and Ellis Simms then combined for a move which saw Max Stryjek save at his front post before Simms turned provider with McKay shooting over.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin challenges Joel Nouble during the Scottish Cup tie with Livingston at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

Livingston’s last-ditch defending kept Hearts at bay, though they were a tighter unit in the second period with few chances at either end.

Montano had a goal disallowed for offside before John Souttar saw his header saved.

Hearts almost broke through in the first half of extra-time though Stryjek was equal to Peter Haring’s header.

Souttar, Haring, Simms and Ben Woodburn all converted their penalties.

