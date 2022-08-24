Hearts gameplan for FC Zurich return leg involves 'quite a few attacking players'

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They need to overturn the deficit to secure a group place and avoid dropping into the Europa Conference League. Zurich demonstrated their counter-attacking capabilities in St Gallen last week, however Hearts intend to attack with greater purpose when opportunities arise in this return match.

“We’re playing against a very good team so we have to make sure that defensively we’re solid and organised. When the chances come, we need to take them,” said manager Robbie Neilson.

“We gave up a few chances over there but we also created a number of chances so it’s going to be a tough game. We have to make sure we’re set up defensively but also a threat and we’ll put quite a few attacking players out to try and win the game.”

Tynecastle is sold out for its biggest game in years and Hearts supporters will generate an intimidating atmosphere. “We have to use it [the atmosphere] to our advantage. Away goals don't count so it's a straight shootout,” said Neilson.

“We're a goal behind so we have to take the game to them. I would expect them to try to manage the game and hit us on the counter-attack because they're very good on the counter.

“We need to make sure we cover that but we'll have 20,000 fans here and they'll want to see us perform. We want to make sure we start the game well.

“It's probably one of the biggest matches at Tynecastle. We've had cup finals at the national stadium but as a European experience, it's massive for us to have this opportunity to get to the group stage of the Europa.”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 24: Kye Rowles (C) during a Heart of Midlothian training session at the Oriam, on August 24, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Neilson added that players feel confident about progressing. “We've done all right at the start of the season but I think in certain periods of games we could have done a lot better. We're in a good place at the moment. We know tomorrow is going to be tough.

“They are Swiss champions, they did well against us last week, and they've got something to play for tomorrow. The boys are looking forward to it. Coming back here with the fans, the atmosphere, we feel we've got a real good chance.”

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Stephen Kingsley will play after missing Sunday’s Premiership loss at Celtic. “The only ones out are Craig Halkett and Beni Baningime,” confirmed Neilson. “Halkett will probably be another week to ten days.”

Neilson also admitted this tie is a reward for Hearts fans who helped save the club and stuck by them through difficult periods in recent years.

“It’s probably the biggest driver for us all at the club, from the playing staff and coaching staff. Out of any fans in the world they probably deserve it more because they put their hands in their pocket and saved the club.