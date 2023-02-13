Hearts get a brief rest after their professional Scottish Cup job earns a quarter-final place

Manager Robbie Neilson gave the squad some time off following Friday’s 2-0 win in South Lanarkshire in front of BBC Scotland’s live television cameras. Hearts are now in the pot for the last-eight draw, which takes place at 5.30pm on Monday live on the Scottish Cup social media channels.

“Getting through is ultimately the most important thing,” said Neilson. “When you play these games, there is a reason the broadcasters take it for live TV: They are hoping for a slip-up. There have been a few in the cup this season and we had to make sure we weren't one of them. It was about going to Hamilton, being professional, getting the job done properly and getting ourselves in the hat.

“To Hamilton's credit, they put us under some pressure in the second half. They kind of nullified us in the middle area and we had to change to get back in it. We went to a back four and managed to get control. Getting the second goal then made a big difference. When you are sitting at 1-0, you can be quite comfortable. It only takes a slip or a misplaced pass and you are under pressure again.

“I thought we should have scored a couple more in the first half. Humps has produced a great finish to put us 1-0 up. We didn't create as much in the second half but Cammy's finish was great.

"I thought the three midfielders did well in there. Barrie [McKay] was taking balls on the half turn, Snoddy [Robert Snodgrass] controls the game. We just felt we had to change it on 60 minutes to get a bit more energy in there. They had worked hard. Jorge [Grant] hasn't played a lot. Although Barrie has, when he is playing in that wee pocket it can be quite tiring getting the movement.”

With nine days between the Hamilton match and this Sunday’s Premiership visit to managerless Motherwell, Neilson said the respite would help Hearts. “That allows us to give the boys a couple of days off and then we get back at it this week to get ready for Fir Park. I'm hoping to have everybody fit except the long-term guys.”