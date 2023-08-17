Hearts get a European boost as Rosenborg lose key players ahead of tonight's match at Tynecastle

Rosenborg arrived in Edinburgh last night without two key players in what is potentially a huge boost to Hearts’ European hopes for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Canadian winger Jayden Nelson, scorer of the second goal in the Norwegians’ 2-1 first-leg win last week, did not travel to Scotland due to a hamstring injury. Striker Ole Saeter is also injured, whilst there are some doubts over defender Erlend Dahl Reitan.

Nelson and Saeter were absent as Rosenborg trained on the Tynecastle pitch last night. Saeter did not take part in last week’s first leg in Trondheim last week but Nelson was a major influence on the match. As well as scoring the second goal to put the hosts 2-0 ahead before half-time, he was a constant danger down the left flank.

Interim coach Svein Maalen is now preparing to face Hearts without one of his most dangerous attacking players. His young side are expecting a noisy and intimidating atmosphere at Tynecastle, where the home crowd will aim to roar their team into the Conference League play-off round this evening.

Hearts are likely to be without injured midfielder Peter Haring after he was pictured in a protective boot following Sunday’s goalless draw against Kilmarnock. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-back Craig Halkett are still recovering from long-term injuries, but midfielder Beni Baningime is back in the squad after tweaking a hamstring in the first leg.