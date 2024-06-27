Hearts get a tough start as fixtures for 2024/25 are confirmed by the SPFL
The Scottish Professional Football League today announced the 2024/25 Premiership fixture list with the new season edging closer. Hearts must negotiate European league-stage ties as well as domestic games and fans now know where and when their team will be playing.
The Edinburgh club’s opening game is against Rangers at Tynecstle Park, a 12.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports on Saturday, 3 August. They then travel to Dundee for a 5.30pm kick-off live on Premier Sports the following week. After a trip to Motherwell, they finish the month at home to newly-promoted Dundee United.
The season’s first Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs takes place at Easter Road on 26 October. There is no New Year derby, with the Capital clubs meeting at Tynecastle on Boxing Day for another 12.30pm kick-off. The final derby before the Premiership split will be at Easter Road on 1 March.
With new sponsor William Hill in place, plus the extra broadcast deal with Premier Sports and no winter break, there is a degree of freshness about the forthcoming campaign. The SPFL have chosen not to have a mid-season hiatus this year due to the revamped European competitions, including the new-look league phase which Hearts will take part in.
There will be more Scottish games screened live on television than ever before. Sky Sports have increased Premiership broadcast rights and can now show up to 60 games live having previously been restricted to 48. Premier Sports have an additional 20 games - their first selection being the Dundee v Hearts fixture on 10 August.
The SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster pointed out that there is significant interest in Scottish football. “The publication of the fixture list is always an eagerly-anticipated day in the calendar for clubs and fans alike, and 2024/25 promises to be another hugely exciting season across all four divisions of the SPFL,” he said.
“Season 2023/24 saw record attendances, with more than five million supporters attending matches across all our competitions, again highlighting the huge interest in Scottish football. This coming season will also see more matches shown live on TV than ever before and I would like to thank Sky Sports and our other broadcast partners for helping to showcase the SPFL.
“I wish all 42 clubs the very best for season 2024/25 and hope supporters continue to enjoy the drama and passion that Scottish football is so renowned for.”
Hearts 2024/25 fixtures in full (3pm unless stated):
Saturday 3 August: Hearts v Rangers (12.30pm)
Saturday 10 August: Dundee v Hearts (5.30pm)
Saturday 24 August: Motherwell v Hearts
Saturday 31 August: Hearts v Dundee United
Saturday 14 September: Celtic v Hearts
Saturday 28 September: Hearts v Ross County
Saturday 5 October: Aberdeen v Hearts
Saturday 19 October: Hearts v St Mirren
Saturday 26 October: Hibs v Hearts
Wednesday 30 October: Hearts v Kilmarnock (7.45pm)
Saturday 2 November: St Johnstone v Hearts
Saturday 9 November: Rangers v Hearts
Saturday 23 November: Hearts v Celtic
Saturday 30 November: Hearts v Aberdeen
Monday 4 December: St Mirren v Hearts (7.45pm)
Saturday 7 December: Hearts v Dundee
Saturday 14 December: Kilmarnock v Hearts
Saturday 21 December: Hearts v St Johnstone
Saturday 26 December: Hearts v Hibs (12.30pm)
Saturday 29 December: Ross County v Hearts
Thursday 2 January: Hearts v Motherwell
Sunday 5 January: Dundee United v Hearts
Saturday 11 January: Aberdeen v Hearts
Saturday 25 January: Hearts v Kilmarnock
Saturday 1 February: Dundee v Hearts
Saturday 15 February: Hearts v Rangers
Saturday 22 February: St Johnstone v Hearts
Saturday 26 February: Hearts v St Mirren (7.45pm)
Saturday 1 March: Hibs v Hearts
Saturday 15 March: Hearts v Ross County
Saturday 29 March: Celtic v Hearts
Saturday 5 April: Hearts v Dundee United
Saturday 12 April: Motherwell v Hearts