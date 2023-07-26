News you can trust since 1873
Hearts get another summer signing over the line after paperwork finalised

Hearts have officially completed the signing of Calem Nieuwenhof.
By Craig Fowler
Published 26th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST

The Australian centre-midfielder arrives from Western Sydney Wanderers for a six-figure fee after he received a work permit.

The move was all but completed last week when the Scottish FA gave Hearts the green light for the player to come to the cinch Premiership. Now that all the relevant paperwork has been received, Nieuwenhof is free to play after agreeing to a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins Michael McGovern and Frankie Kent in joining the Jambos this summer.

