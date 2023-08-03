Hearts get their fourth summer signing as Kyosuke Tagawa pens a long-term contract

Hearts have completed the signing of Japanese international forward Kyosuke Tagawa from FC Tokyo. The 24-year-old arrived in Edinburgh on Monday and has now completed his transfer after paperwork arrived from Japan.

He has signed a four-year contract after Hearts paid a six-figure fee to trigger his release from Tokyo. The Japanese internationalist could now make his debut in maroon against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, provided international clearance arrives in time.

Tagawa, 24, is an energetic forward who can play through the middle or out wide. He spent last season on loan at the Portuguese club Santa Clara. His arrival takes Hearts’ summer signings to four after goalkeeper Michael McGovern, defender Frankie Kent and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof.

Speaking to the club’s website, head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “We’ve been targeting a forward for a while now so we’re delighted to get Kyosuke in. He’s scored goals in Japan and Portugal, and for the national team, and we believe he can come in and do the same for Hearts.

“Having Yutaro [Oda] here will definitely help him to settle in quickly and we’re looking for him to hit the ground running, which he’s more than capable of doing.”

Technical director Steven Naismith added: “Kyosuke is a talented player and you just need to look at his rise through the ranks of Japan’s national set up for proof of that.

“He can play in all forward positions, so his addition gives his us some top quality squad depth. The squad is now beginning to take shape and everyone is looking forward to welcoming Kyosuke and starting the season positively.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’re delighted to get this deal done and bring Kyosuke to Hearts. These types of transfers can take a lot of time and work so I have to thank everyone involved for making it happen.