Hearts get their seventh new signing of the summer transfer window

Costa Rica international defender Gerald Taylor has signed on at Tynecastle

Gerald Taylor’s move to Hearts is complete after paperwork was lodged to confirm the Costa Rican’s loan from Deportivo Saprissa. He arrived in Edinburgh earlier this week and, with a UK working visa approved, a season-long loan deal has been finalised.

Taylor becomes Hearts’ seventh signing of the summer transfer window following goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, defenders Daniel Oyegoke and James Penrice, midfielders Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda, plus striker Musa Drammeh.

The agreement includes an option to convert the 23-year-old’s loan into a permanent transfer for a six-figure sum next year - similar to the deal which brought his international team-mate Kenneth Vargas to Hearts last summer. Having played for his country at the Copa America, Taylor is now poised to begin his career in Scotland.

He has earned a reputation as a dependable defender, capable of attacking as a full-back or wing-back, and already holds seven caps for Costa Rica. He won league titles in his homeland and played in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The move to Europe is seen as the next phase of his development. He will compete for the Hearts right-back slot alongside Oyegoke this season.

The Tynecastle head coach Steven Naismith told the club’s official website that he has signed a player with a winning mentality. “A lot of work has been done on this deal so it’s fantastic that we’re now able to welcome Gerald to the club,” said Naismith.

“You look at what Gerald has crammed into his career at such a young age – league titles, continental experience, international caps – and it’s clear to see that he is a winner. His hard work, along with his talent, has got him to where he is today and I think the exciting thing is that there is more to come from him.