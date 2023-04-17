News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
33 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Hearts give striker permission to talk to English Premier League clubs with a fee due if he rejects Tynecastle deal

Hearts will bank a fee potentially reaching six figures if Riccarton teenager James Wilson moves to the English Premier League this summer.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

The 16-year-old striker has been given permission by the Edinburgh club to talk to other interested parties and has held discussions with top-flight clubs in England. Aston Villa and Leeds United are both strong contenders for his signature with a decision on his future due soon.

Hearts are not giving up hope of keeping Wilson having put a long-term contract on the table for him to stay in Edinburgh. By offering that deal, they protected their right to a development fee under FIFA’s training compensation rule. They would be due a payment in excess of £100,000 if he joins an English Premier League side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilson has played for Hearts Under-18s and their B team this season and is regarded as one of the most talented youngsters to emerge from the Riccarton youth academy in recent years. He has captained Scotland Under-16s and is attracting attention from major British clubs.

Most Popular

An addition to Leeds and Villa, Manchester United, Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion, Celtic and Rangers have all been credited with an interest in him. He won the Hearts Academy Player of the Year award last season and is now able to sign professional terms after turning 16 earlier this year. Hearts see him as a potential future first-team player and hope he will choose to remain at Tynecastle over higher wages on offer in England.

Hearts received a six-figure fee from Aston Villa for 16-year-old Scotland youth midfielder Ewan Simpson last summer, and the Birmingham club are again in the hunt for emerging talent from Scotland. Villa also signed striker Rory Wilson from Rangers last year and his namesake James is another prodigious teenager on their radar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hearts are preparing for some summer movement at Tynecastle Park.Hearts are preparing for some summer movement at Tynecastle Park.
Hearts are preparing for some summer movement at Tynecastle Park.
Related topics:TynecastlePremier LeagueAston Villa