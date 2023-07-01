News you can trust since 1873
Hearts give update on pursuit of new signings

Hearts assistant manager Sean Burt has confirmed that the club are on the verge of announcing new signings.
By Jack Dawson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

The Edinburgh club have yet to sign any players this summer being the only capital team in the SWPL1 not to do so. Instead, Hearts have concentrated on tying down their current squad’s future with numerous players signing new deals. However, fans' eager wait for a new signing may now be coming to an end as the club close in on its first new addition of the summer.

“We will probably get some movement next week, potentially at the start of the week,” Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It will be really exciting, there are a few signings that we appear to have gotten over the line. It is going to be an exciting time, they are going to be coming in and adding a lot of quality to the squad. We want depth in quality, we want competition in every position and those players will do that for us. Hopefully, they will help us go one step further and close the gap on the top three even more this coming season.”

Hearts are due to return back for preseason next week with multiple friendlies being lined-up, including one against Blackburn Rovers as part of a training camp in Shropshire. Five more fixtures are lined up including a midweek game against Boroughmuir at the start of August. Eva Olid’s side went through a bit of an injury crisis at the back end of last season with many players struggling for fitness due to the heavy schedule. However, luck has been with the club over the summer with no players picking up any problems over the summer.

Hearts are the only Edinburgh SWPL1 club that is yet to bring in a fresh face. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
Hearts are the only Edinburgh SWPL1 club that is yet to bring in a fresh face. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
“As far as we are concerned the squad is fully fit,” Burt added. “We have not heard from anybody that has said anything further. Ciara [Grant] is off at the World Cup so she won’t be back for several weeks. As far as we are aware everybody else is fit and it will be the usual routine of the season to get the player's match sharp.”

