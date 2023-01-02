Hearts goalkeeper has been left with a bloody gash on his forehead and needed medical treatment on the field after being hit as Hearts celebrated their third goal in injury time in the 3-0 win at Tynecastle. Earlier in the match, a flare thrown onto the pitch by supporters landed in the Hibs penalty area in the vicinity of David Marshall and Rocky Bushiri and had to be removed by stewards.

Clarke told the BBC: “I’m not sure what is was, it’s one of those where there was plenty of them,” he told BBC. “It’s one of those, people on the outside deal with that and see what happens. It's not nice, going back to get a drink of water and ending up with blood pouring out my head.

“Listen, I'm big enough and ugly enough to take it, but hopefully the hierarchy do something about it because you don't want to see it in football. “Players are paid to do a job and go out and try to put on an entertaining game on, which I thought we did, but you don't want objects being thrown. Not just here but at any level."

Clark is the second Hearts player to be struck by an object thrown from the stands in Edinburgh derbies this season. Alex Cochrane was struck by a lighter and chips at Easter Road in August as he prepared to take a throw-in.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said at the time. “It’s not good enough at all. Not good enough. We need that stamped out of Scottish football in any ground. I’m sure the authorities will come down heavy on it because you can’t have people coming to their work and getting hit with things like that.”

