Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark makes his competitive Scotland debut against Georgia tonight after being chosen to deputise for the injured Angus Gunn. Clark was selected ahead of Motherwell's Liam Kelly for the penultimate European Championship qualifier in Tbilisi, which kicks off at 5pm UK time.

National coach Steve Clarke had to select a new No.1 for this game after Gunn suffered a muscle injury with Norwich City and was ruled out until later this month. Scotland are already without Craig Gordon as he prepares to return to action with Hearts in the coming weeks following a broken leg.

Clark and Kelly earned their first international caps by playing 45 minutes each in Scotland's friendly defeat against France in Lille last month. Clarke has been given the nod against Georgia, with his Tynecastle team-mate Lawrence Shankland and Kelly named amongst the substitutes. Lyndon Dykes leads the attack and midfielder John McGinn wears the captain's armband.

The Scotland team in full for this evening's match, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, is: Clark; Patterson, Porteous, McKenna, Taylor; Gilmour, McGregor; McTominay, Christie, McGinn; Dykes.

Scotland are already certain of qualification for next summer's Euro 2024 finals in Germany and therefore do not desperately need a result in the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

However, Clarke's side do have an outside chance of winning Group A ahead of Spain. They will likely need three points against the Georgians and against Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday in order to do so.

