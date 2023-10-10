Zander Clark will soon have Craig Gordon fighting with him for the Hearts goalkeeping position. Pic: SNS

Zander Clark knew this time was coming just like the rest of us: The point when Craig Gordon is back fit and aiming to reclaim the Hearts goalkeeping position. A living legend at Tynecastle Park, Gordon will force Clark into the fight of his life over the coming weeks. Even at the age of 40 and after nine months out with a horrid double leg-break, you can't keep this veteran down for long.

Clark won't be dethroned easily. Currently away with the Scotland squad, he is acutely aware Gordon is stepping up fitness work at Riccarton in his absence. He is expected to be ready for match action later this month, or early November at the latest. Both men will relish the battle set to commence between three international-level goalkeepers - Clark, Gordon and the Northern Irishman Michael McGovern.

"I'm looking forward to it. We have Michael here as well, who is also a top keeper, so I've been in a battle all along," Clark told the Evening News. "It's good to see Craig back in training. He has been looking well and credit to him for getting himself back to that stage. A lot of people would have written off, but the determination and mentality from him to get back and push himself ahead of schedule is a credit to him.

"It's a position where you want competition because it brings out the best in you. I just need to make sure I'm doing well and see how it goes. When I came to club [in September 2022], I was coming here to try and push Craig, bring out the best in him. It's no different when roles are flipped."

Clark's involvement with Scotland came as a result of his Hearts promotion from deputy to first-choice following Gordon's injury. He and the Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly are back-up to Norwich City's Angus Gunn, who is national coach Steve Clarke's undisputed No.1. It is likely that Gordon, such is his relentless ambition. will have an international recall at the back of his mind as well.

"There will be three international-level goalkeepers fighting for the one spot at Hearts so it's going to bring out the best in all of us," said Clark. "Goalkeeping groups know that only one person can play. We are always quick to congratulate or [jokingly] slaughter each other. If things go wrong then we have our chats so it will be a boost to see Craig back."

Hearts play Celtic at home and Rangers away in their next two fixtures after international fortnight. Then it's Livingston at home and the Viaplay Cup semi-final with Rangers at Hampden Park. It promises to be an intense few weeks for different reasons. Saturday's 2-2 with Hibs left the Tynecastle squad frustrated at conceding two soft goals in quick succession after building a 2-0 lead.