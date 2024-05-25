Hearts finished third in this season’s Scottish Premiership to reclaim what they believe is their rightful position in Scottish football’s order of ranking. They have consistently aimed to be the country’s third force behind Celtic and Rangers. Finishing the campaign 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock is rightly considered a good achievement by those in charge at Tynecastle Park.
However, Hearts have had to show remarkable resilience in the last 10 years to reach that position. Twice they found themselves a newly-promoted club in the top flight and had to reclaim third spot following a season in the Championship. Over the last decade, they suffered relegation and demotion, plus managerial changes and the challenge of Covid 19 along with the rest of the clubs.
A look back over the those 10 seasons shows the Edinburgh club’s goals, wins, draws, losses and league finishes as they have moved up and down the Scottish football ladder: