Hearts finished third in this season’s Scottish Premiership to reclaim what they believe is their rightful position in Scottish football’s order of ranking. They have consistently aimed to be the country’s third force behind Celtic and Rangers. Finishing the campaign 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock is rightly considered a good achievement by those in charge at Tynecastle Park.

However, Hearts have had to show remarkable resilience in the last 10 years to reach that position. Twice they found themselves a newly-promoted club in the top flight and had to reclaim third spot following a season in the Championship. Over the last decade, they suffered relegation and demotion, plus managerial changes and the challenge of Covid 19 along with the rest of the clubs.

A look back over the those 10 seasons shows the Edinburgh club’s goals, wins, draws, losses and league finishes as they have moved up and down the Scottish football ladder:

1 . Season 2014/15: Hearts finished first in the Championship after 41 games in all competitions. They won 31 matches, drew 4 and lost 6, scoring 102 goals and conceding 39. Photo Sales

2 . Season 2015/16: Hearts finished third in the Premiership after 45 games in all competitions. They won 22 matches, drew 12 and lost 11, scoring 72 goals and conceding 50. Photo Sales

3 . Season 2016/17: Hearts finished fifth in the Premiership after 47 games in all competitions. They won 15 matches, drew 13 and lost 19, scoring 70 goals and conceding 66. Photo Sales

4 . Season 2017/18: Hearts finished sixth in the Premiership after 45 games in all competitions. They won 16 matches, drew 14 and lost 15, scoring 51 goals and conceding 45. Photo Sales