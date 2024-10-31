Seeing the Edinburgh club bottom of the Premiership again will spook many fans

The scary sight of Hearts sitting bottom of the Premiership on Halloween prompts a range of questions. How did this transpire? Why are they spooked so often this season? What are the issues? And is there a cure? Wednesday night’s loss to Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park was symptomatic of the problem and reinforced fears of relegation at the end of a fairly strong October for the club.

Kyle Vassell’s physicality and appetite proved too much for Hearts, allied to a vulnerable defence, a midfield lacking creativity and a misfiring attack. None of this can be attributed to new head coach Neil Critchley as he is still figuring out which players can get Hearts out of the mess he inherited. He would have learned much from the 2-1 defeat against Derek McInnes’ functional outfit.

Players looked revitalised under Critchley, beating St Mirren 4-0 and Omonoia Nicosia 2-0 in the Englishman’s first two matches in charge. Sunday’s Edinburgh derby was no classic and Hearts’ performance left much to be desired. However, their defiance to fight back through James Wilson’s late equaliser hinted at better desire and character than had been shown for much of the campaign. Wednesday was a return to a familiar theme.

One-tempo possession football, lack of panache and pace, plus some sub-standard defending undermined what had gone before and left Critchley digesting his first defeat in Scotland. Were Hearts players to go round supporters’ houses trick or treating for Halloween, they might get a slightly frosty reception. Fans are understandably concerned that their team are again propping up the Premiership as the relegation ghosts of season 2019/20 threaten to haunt Gorgie. Hearts have won three and drawn three of 16 competitive fixtures this season, losing the other 10.

It should be remembered that there are still seven months of the season left and therefore plenty time to regain traction and climb the table. Critchley and assistant Mike Garrity have unquestionably instigated improvement so far, and one defeat does not necessarily mean the entire operation will fold like a deck of cards. The coaches will note the on-field issues and work on remedies.

First, how to convert possession into meaningful chances is vital. Hearts had 69 per cent of the ball against Kilmarnock and scored only one goal from Alan Forrest. Lawrence Shankland has rippled the back of a net only once this season and others are not filling the void. Relying on 17-year-old Wilson every week is unrealistic right now, although he deserves ongoing opportunities after goals against St Mirren and Hibs. Liam Boyce, 33, has been an unused substitute in all four games under Critchley. Hearts’ decision not to sign another striker before August’s transfer deadline remains a more curious choice with each passing week.

Forrest’s goal put them 1-0 ahead against Kilmarnock, a lead the visitors overturned with two lofted balls deep into opposition territory. Centre-back Frankie Kent was nudged and hustled off the ball by Vassell for Matty Kennedy to equalise before Vassell held off Kent’s defensive partner, Kye Rowles, to pivot and volley Killie’s second goal. Quite simply, Hearts defenders need to be stronger in the unforgiving environment of the Scottish Premiership. Once 2-1 behind, the men in maroon looked spooked despite a decent first-half display. The mindset to recover was absent, not for the first time this term.

Another issue is midfield, where creativity is too often conspicuous by its absence. Possession for the sake of it is irritating those who watch the team regularly and was a regular complaint under former manager Steven Naismith. Blair Spittal came into his own during October to prove himself a worthwhile free-agent summer signing from Motherwell. It is no coincidence that Hearts won three of six games during October with Spittal’s impactful form, including three goals. But who else is chipping in?

James Penrice at left-back attacks frequently to supply decent service to those in front, with Yan Dhanda hinting that he could offer more given extra game time. Those two have been justified new recruits so far. Too many of their team-mates flatter to deceive too often. Kenneth Vargas possesses all the tools to be a very effective forward but lacks conviction. Yutaro Oda is currently injured and is frequently hit-and-miss when fit.

What are the solutions? Critchley must work with the squad at his disposal until the January transfer window opens. Might Bobby McLuckie offer more creativity, pace and desire than Barrie McKay were he promoted from the B team? Would Finlay Pollock be a better option in midfield than Jorge Grant were he not on loan at Raith Rovers? And should recalling him in January be a priority? Is it time to give young Spanish striker Musa Drammeh - another summer signing - more first-team chances given he made an encouraging cameo at Celtic Park in September and hasn’t been seen since?

There is a strong argument that all four of those questions merit an answer of ‘yes’. The need for greater pace, energy and appetite will not be lost on Critchley. January will be a big month as Hearts look to reshape their squad and, if possible, move on one or two ageing high-earners. Before then, there is ample opportunity to improve their predicament and at least reach the top half of the Premiership.

Kilmarnock entered the top six with their triumph at Tynecastle and are six points better off than Hearts in 12th spot. So there is time. That said, you can’t keep kicking the can down the road and assume things will just be better in a few weeks. A few weeks becomes another few weeks and before you know it spring is here and relegation is looming. Hearts fans can recall that very scenario playing out before their demotion in 2020, when the SPFL ended leagues prematurely as Covid 19 spread. Boyce and defender Craig Halkett are two survivors in the squad from that era.

Dealing with the issues above over the coming weeks should guide Hearts to a safer platform before the winter transfer window opens. Saturday’s visit to St Johnstone - themselves under new management after appointing Simo Valakari - takes on added significance following midweek defeat. Then it’s the German Bundesliga side Heidenheim at Tynecastle next Thursday in the Conference League, followed by Rangers at Ibrox three days later.

Respite doesn’t come until November’s international break. It is a time for concern but not yet outright panic in Gorgie. Hearts are most effective playing aggressive, attacking football like they did in Critchley’s first two games. It is exactly what the coach wants. More of that in upcoming fixtures should steer them to safety. Persisting with familiar old ways by using the passive, one-paced approach could be dangerous.