Hearts hand Euan Henderson contract extension and send him back out on loan

The 21-year-old's deal had been due to expire at the end of this term, but he is now tied to the Tynecastle club until the summer of 2023.

Henderson spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Alloa, where he scored 11 goals in 17 appearances before returning to his parent club last month.

However, he will now head back to the cinch League One side for the remainder of the season before joining up with Hearts in pre-season in an attempt to force his way into manager Robbie Neilson' s plans for next term.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 31: Connor Smith (left) and Euan Henderson during Hearts media access at the Oriam, on January 31, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He has been on the bench in recent games, but the intention was always to loan him out again when there was adequate cover.

The signing of Ellis Simms on loan from Everton means Robbie Neilson feels he has adequate cover up front.

Speaking to the Evening News last month, the manager said: “He's had a brilliant loan at Alloa, scored a lot of goals.

“He's signing a contract extension and he will come back in the summer and give himself a shot to get in the first team.

“I still think there is development there but I can see the progression just by getting first-team football will be great for him.”

Message from the editor