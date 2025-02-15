Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender is relishing his chance at Premiership level

Moving from Partick Thistle to Hearts offers Harry Milne an opportunity at Scottish football’s top table. Jumping from Championship to Premiership is a considerable step up but he is not daunted, despite the challenge of dislodging the ultra-consistent James Penrice from the left-back slot.

When Hearts initially made their move for Milne, a pre-contract was discussed. They ended up paying a five-figure sum to sign the 28-year-old on transfer deadline day earlier this month. Today, he could be involved for the first time against Rangers. “I was aware of a bit of interest perhaps for a pre-contract or something like that. Then my agent and I were in dialogue from the Wednesday,” explains Milne.

“Hearts kept getting in touch with him. It was just Wednesday and then Thursday and every day. All the questions from the first point were hypothetical, and then it came to a point where it was no longer hypothetical. So, on the Sunday, that would have been the 2nd, that's when the bids went in. Obviously, when all that happens and a club like this comes calling, you've kind of got to jump at it.”

Unusually for a professional footballer, this wasn’t always Milne’s dream. The Aberdonian studied international business at the city’s Robert Gordon University whilst playing part-time for Cove Rangers. He also worked in the Paramount Bar and was content with his lot. “It's not something I really wanted to do, to be honest,” he says of full-time football. “I was kind of doing my degree at the time so it wasn't really something that crossed my mind.

“It was something that crossed my mind when I was younger, of course, same as every lad, but I put it on the back burner a bit. I was concentrating on other things but I knew I had the ability to do this kind. As we started moving up the leagues with Cove, you kind of get that taste for it and get that taste of playing better players and testing yourself at a higher level. I think that's when the motivation really started to come back again. I've just developed every year and now feel that I am at a level where I can excel at this level.

“The degree was international business. I think that was the only one I could get into. There was no real end goal. I'm not too sure, but the plan was just to get that under my belt, especially considering the fact that football is a short career. They always say that you need to have a plan for after and all that stuff. So I kind of did it all in reverse.”

Leaving Thistle means Milne is missing a set of medals having won League Two and League One with Cove. “I feel like I was able to go to the next level,” he says. “There were a couple of comments from people at the club that had been impressed with the way that I'd stepped up to the challenge rather than playing within myself, trying not to get injured and things like that. It just went for it.

“Obviously, I wanted to win the Championship, so that was in my mind as well because I'd won all the other ones. Regarding the Scottish Cup journey and things like this, you've got to think about bonus money and all that stuff. The wage isn't huge in the Championship, you need to think about those sorts of things as well. If you're not going to do it for the team, do it for yourself as well, but that was never an issue.”

He has followed a rather unconventional route since being released by Aberdeen as a teenager. “Football was my dream to begin with. I was dropped by Aberdeen when I was 15. I was there from about the age of seven,” he recalls. “From that point, I went and played with my mates for a couple of years because I hadn't played with them for the whole of my childhood. I went and played with them, and then I went to Cove.

“I was just enjoying it, enjoying doing my degree, playing part-time. I thought: ‘This is great, I'm a student getting paid to play football.’ All my other pals at uni, they had jobs and were doing other stuff. I was like: ‘I just need to go play football a couple of times a week and I could do this job.’ It started to appeal to me that way. The higher I went up the leagues, the more I started to develop myself, started playing with better players and started winning more things. I started to say to myself: ‘Well, how high can I take it? Why set a limit on it?’

“I started setting new targets for League Two, I wanted to get up to League One and then up to the Championship. Then, playing in the Championship, initially it was to get promoted with Partick Thistle. But it became more apparent in the last couple of seasons that wasn't really going to happen. I gave them an extra half a year when I maybe didn't have to. When I was there, that was the aim, to go and play in the Premiership. So now the aim is to finish as high as possible, go into Europe, go far in cups, play at Hampden, things like this.”

He did have interest from other clubs even dating back to the Cove Rangers days under former Hearts icon Paul Hartley. “Paul Hartley had said to me before that there were maybe a couple of opportunities for me, whether I wanted to do it or not. I couldn't tell you who they were. I couldn't even tell you if they were Premiership or not, but it was full-time. I told him at the time that I didn't want to go full-time.

“There were people at Cove who said they were going to get me a job after I'd done my degree. That never happened, and I was working in a bar after that. Paramount, it was. I'm not sure if it's still there or not. So I was working in the bar and kind of a bit fed up, and I was like: ‘Right, screw this, I'm going to go and test myself and just go full-time.’ That’s what I did.”

He was automatic choice at left-back at Firhill, but that is not the case at Tynecastle. Penrice is already a Hearts hero just a few months since arriving from Livingston. “I'm now at a point where it's a bit different because I'm coming into a team where I'm not going to be first choice. James Penrice is here and he's a quality player, and I'm under no illusions with that,” says Milne.

“So, where I've been before, they've been signing me as their number one left-back. My aim is to come in and push him [Penrice] as much as possible. Now, if that means that I just push him on to be a better player and the whole team benefits, then that's fine. Or I come in and I push him and get more game time, then that's fine as well.”