The striker, who is now known as Danni Findlay after getting married in the summer, was one of many players to become a Jambo over the last couple of months after leaving Dundee United. The 28-year-old had previously helped Hearts reach the SWPL1 back in 2019 before joining the Tangerines. Much has changed since the last time she was at the club with Eva Olid propelling her side up the table, competing with the top teams in Scotland. Now she is settling in, Findlay believes there is only one direction Hearts are going in.

“It's a whole new system since the last time I was here and it is really nice,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I spoke to Sean [Burt] and Eva [Olid], I knew the direction they wanted to take this club. You can see the ambition and the drive that they have and it’s great to see. It’s not that I haven’t had that at previous clubs it’s just that this is from a different angle. Eva [Olid] is very much the boss and everyone knows that. It’s nice to have that hierarchy in place; it’s nice and refreshing.”

The ambition of Hearts doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Last summer, the Jam Tarts were handing out their first-ever professional contracts to players which was a real driving factor in attracting some of the top players in the league., The ambition of the club has seemed to have worked a treat again with Findlay, the third top scorer in the SWPL1 last season, becoming a real coup signing.

Danni Findlay signed a one-year deal at Hearts. Credit: Hearts Women

“It’s been good, a lot has changed since the last time I was here but it has been really enjoyable,” she added. “One of the main reasons I am here is because I have been offered a professional contract. I wasn’t able to be offered that at Dundee United so that was a big thing really. I just really want to challenge myself while I still can.”

It was no secret that Hearts struggled for goals last season with the side only netting 42 times in 32 games. However, Olid has brought in multiple attackers to try and quell this weakness. Kathleen McGovern and Katie Lockwood are just two strikers that have been brought in who both scored on the opening day last weekend. With Findlay now joining the group, she is excited by the competition she will face for a starting spot.