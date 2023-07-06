News you can trust since 1873
Hearts have announced the return of former defender

Jenna Penman has returned to Hearts, signing a new one-year deal.
By Jack Dawson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

The 20-year-old was set to be released from the club after Hearts announced that they would not be renewing her deal when her contract expired. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the defender is now set to stay at the club as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Penman originally side for Hearts last summer, joining after her exit from Edinburgh rivals Hibs. Last season, she faced tough competition for a starting spot in the back line thanks to the form of Georgia Hunter and Emma Brownlie. However, whenever called up, the 20-year-old never let the side down as they went on to finish in fourth place with the fourth-best defensive record in the league. Hearts will now look to improve on this finish in the upcoming campaign with Eva Olid setting her sights on challenging the top three’s monopoly on the league.

Jenna Penman orignally signed for the club last summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Jenna Penman orignally signed for the club last summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
