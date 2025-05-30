SPFL announce fixtures and dates for July’s group stage

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will play their first competitive match at East Kilbride’s K Park in July’s Premier Sports Cup group stages. The tournament will also see former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon return to Tynecastle with Dunfermline Athletic in a live television fixture.

The Scottish Professional Football League today confirmed fixtures, dates and kick-off times for the group phase. Hearts open their Group E campaign at home to Dunfermline on Saturday, 12 July, in a 5:15pm kick-off in front of the Premier Sports cameras. That will be new head coach Derek McInnes’ first competitive game in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh side travel to East Kilbride to play Hamilton Academical three days later in a 7.45pm kick-off. The reason for the venue is work being done on the pitch at Broadwood - Accies’ temporary home. Hearts then journey to Forthbank to take on Stirling Albion on Saturday, 19 July, in another 5:15pm kick-off which will be shown live by Premier Sports. The final group stage game is back at Tynecastle against Dumbarton, 23 July, at 7:45pm.

The SPFL issued a statement confirming the release of this season’s group fixtures. It read: “The SPFL has today confirmed the fixture list for the group stage of the 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup, following Wednesday’s draw at Hampden Park.

“Five matches have been selected for live coverage on Premier Sports, beginning with Heart of Midlothian v Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday July 12, kick-off 5.15pm, as new Hearts manager Derek McInnes takes charge of his first competitive game at Tynecastle.

“The other TV fixtures are Kilmarnock v Livingston (Wednesday July 16, ko 7.45pm), Stirling Albion v Heart of Midlothian (Saturday July 19, ko 5.15pm), Motherwell v Greenock Morton (Tuesday July 22, ko 7.45pm) and St Mirren v Ayr United (Sunday July 27, ko 3.00pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPFL say live TV games and Premier Sports app will enhance fans’ football experience

“As was the case last season, a number of other matches will be broadcast on the Premier Sports app so fixtures not selected for TV remain subject to change at this stage. A total of 80 games will be played over five matchdays across the group stage, involving 37 SPFL clubs plus Highland League winners Brora Rangers, Highland League runners-up Brechin City and Bonnyrigg Rose of the Lowland League.

“The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic (the current holders), Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Dundee United in the last 16 on the weekend of August 16/17.

“The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of September 20/21 and the semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 1/2. The 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup final will take place on Sunday December 14.”

The SPFL’s chief operating office Calum Beattie said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the fixtures and TV selections for the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup as we look forward to the start of the new season kicking off in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to the five matches selected for live coverage on Premier Sports, supporters will also have the opportunity to watch additional games via the Premier Sports app and we hope to be in a position to confirm those selections shortly.”

READ MORE: Hearts target a new striker as transfer talks take place