Craig Gordon will be between the sticks at Hampden

He might have broken some of his records - but Steven Pressley insists he couldn’t be more made up for Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The 41-year-old will be between the sticks on Sunday when Steven Naismith’s men face Rangers on Scottish Cup semi-final business. Gordon has been restricted to mainly cup football since returning from a serious leg break sustained in December 2022, but played in the Premiership against Livingston last weekend in preparation for this encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pressley - a former Hearts captain who spent over eight years at the club - is the club’s record Scotland cap holder and won the Scottish Cup while in Gorgie during the 05/06 season. Gordon was also part of that squad and the former defender insists the goalkeeper has mental resilience by the bucket load.

He said: “I think it is great. He has suffered numerous setbacks in his career and he continues to defy what we believe should be the case. He’s come in, I saw the goals at the weekend and it wasn’t his best afternoon.

“But he is an experienced player and seems to smash all my records at Hearts! I am sure he will add another one to that. He is a terrific example for young players and one of the regrets I had in my career, I retired at 35 and I really do wish I had prolonged my career. And he is doing that. I would encourage Craig Gordon to keep playing until physically he can’t

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressley also reckons his Scottish Cup triumph with the Jambos in 2006 ranks as the most special moment he’s had in this competition, having also won it with Rangers and Celtic. He said: “I think winning it with Hearts. I was fortunate to win it as a young player at Rangers and then in the latter part of my career with Celtic.

“But I think just being at Hearts for eight-and-a-half-years, and lifting the cup is a great memory. I was a youngster growing up in the Aberdeen era and Aberdeen were my side.

“I often witnessed Willie Miller lifting that trophy in a unique fashion and I always thought to myself that I wanted to emulate that. I wanted to lift the trophy in the same manner he did and thankfully I got that opportunity. It was a really proud moment.”

Now head of player development at Brentford, Pressley has provided an update on injured Scotland full-back and former Hearts star Aaron Hickey ahead of Euro 2024. He added: “I had a cup of coffee in the canteen with him and he said he’s going to give this a real go – he’s making good progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said to him, ‘Aaron, my advice is this; from my own career, one of the lessons I learned is that when you’re a young player and opportunities like this arise, you always think there’s going to be plenty more in your career’. Landscapes change very quickly and careers change very quickly and this might be your only opportunity to play in a major tournament’.

“Now I hope for Scotland and for Aaron Hickey it’s one of many, but you just never know. I really hope – with recent news about Patterson as well – it would be a big plus for Scotland (if he was fit) because Aaron really is an outstanding player. He is a player I think could go on to the next level. I think he could play at the top.”