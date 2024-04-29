Hearts hero joins Rangers, Celtic + Premiership stars as full list of PFA Player of the Year nominees revealed

The Hearts star has been named in the Player of the Year shake-up with stars from Rangers and Celtic.

By Ben Banks
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 14:04 BST

Lawrence Shankland has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

The Hearts striker has enjoyed a stunning season at Tynecastle, scoring 28 goals with eight assists. Fresh off the back of being named in the Premiership Team of the Year, Shankland is nominated as part of a quartet who’ve had good seasons in the Scottish top flight.

Matt O’Riley has shone for a Celtic side currently vying for league title glory. His performances have earned him interest from Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer window, and a POTY nomination.

James Tavernier is nominated following another strong season at Rangers. Ibrox teammate Jack Butland is the final nomination after starring in his first full term in Glasgow.

The League Two, League One and Championship Player of the Year nominees have also been unveiled, alongside the SWPL awards. Here’s the full list of POTY nominees on offer from PFA Scotland this season.

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year

1. Blair Henderson (Spartans)

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year

2. Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir)

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year Photo: Michael Gillen

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year

3. Gregor Buchanan (Stenhousemuir)

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year Photo: Alan Murray

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year

4. Matty Aitken (Stenhousemuir)

Nominated for: League Two Player of the Year Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

