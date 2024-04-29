Lawrence Shankland has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.
The Hearts striker has enjoyed a stunning season at Tynecastle, scoring 28 goals with eight assists. Fresh off the back of being named in the Premiership Team of the Year, Shankland is nominated as part of a quartet who’ve had good seasons in the Scottish top flight.
Matt O’Riley has shone for a Celtic side currently vying for league title glory. His performances have earned him interest from Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer window, and a POTY nomination.
James Tavernier is nominated following another strong season at Rangers. Ibrox teammate Jack Butland is the final nomination after starring in his first full term in Glasgow.
The League Two, League One and Championship Player of the Year nominees have also been unveiled, alongside the SWPL awards. Here’s the full list of POTY nominees on offer from PFA Scotland this season.
