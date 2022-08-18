News you can trust since 1873
Hearts, Hibs and Spartans youngsters called up to Scotland under-19 squad

Seven Edinburgh based players have been called up to the Scotland Women’s under-19s squad for the upcoming international double-header.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 5:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 5:24 pm

Hearts Women have three players included: attacker Aimee Anderson, midfielder Addie Handley and goalkeeper Lisa Rodgers.

That number is matched by Spartans who have attackers Mya Bates, Hannah Jordan and Hannah Robinson all included in Pauline Hamill’s squad.

The one representative from Hibernian Women is striker Eilidh Adams.

Aimee Anderson of Hearts in action for Scotland under-19s. Picture: SNS

The under-19s will travel to Hungary and Slovakia for a pair of international friendlies. The match with Hungary will take place on Wednesday, 31 August with a 3pm kick-off time at the Lipot Football Centrum, while Slovakia will play hosts at the MOL Academy, Dunajska Streda. That game has a 4pm kick-off time on Saturday, 3 September.

These matches represent the chance for Hamill to put the players through their paces prior to the start of the 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship season. Scotland have been drawn in a group with Finland, Spain and Switzerland.

