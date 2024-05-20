The curtain has now come down on the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

After a rollercoaster run of results, manager dismissals and player transfers, a well-earned break has come round. There has been a lot to celebrate throughout the entire SPFL this term and fans have enjoyed cheering on their teams in the Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two.

But how many supporters have been filling out the stands this season?