Hearts + Hibs attendances this season ranked vs Rangers, Celtic and 38 SPFL clubs after Premiership conclusion

By Georgia Goulding
Published 20th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:00 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has come to a close and we can now look back at another thrilling year.

The curtain has now come down on the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

After a rollercoaster run of results, manager dismissals and player transfers, a well-earned break has come round. There has been a lot to celebrate throughout the entire SPFL this term and fans have enjoyed cheering on their teams in the Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two.

But how many supporters have been filling out the stands this season?

Using data collected by FootballWP, we’ve rounded up the average home attendance for all 42 teams in the SPFL and ranked them in order. Take a look below at the crowd numbers for Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, and the rest of the teams in both the top flight and the SPFL’s other divisions.

Average attendance: 395

1. Stranraer

Average attendance: 395

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 423

2. Edinburgh City

Average attendance: 423

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 533

3. Dumbarton

Average attendance: 533

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 536

4. Spartans

Average attendance: 536

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FCScottish PremiershipSPFLRangersCeltic