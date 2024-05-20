The league’s governing body will gather votes from all 12 top-flight teams

Scottish Premiership clubs are to vote on whether to outlaw astroturf pitches in the division. The Scottish Professional Football League have accepted a resolution from various top-flight teams seeking to make synthetic surfaces illegal. All 12 clubs concerned are now poised to vote on the matter.

Kilmarnock and Livingston operated with artificial surfaces in recent seasons, but the West Lothian club have been relegated to the Championship after finishing bottom of the table. Killie intend to replace their astroturf with grass in time for season 2025/26. Any ban would not take effect until 2026/27.

A statement from the SPFL read: “Clubs in the cinch Premiership have today brought forward a resolution seeking to phase out the use of artificial pitches in the SPFL top flight.

“The SPFL will now issue the resolution to all cinch Premiership clubs, and the outcome of that vote will be announced in due course. The resolution requires nine votes in favour to be passed.

“The SPFL Board has confirmed at a meeting today that if the resolution is approved, it will grant a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan accordingly, with artificial pitches not permitted in the top division from season 2026/27. This period of grace is in line with recommendations of the SPFL Competitions Working Group, which represents member clubs across the SPFL.