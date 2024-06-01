Hearts and Hibs have both registered European wins over the last 12 months - but where do they sit on the coefficient table?

Steven Naismith’s Jambos are looking forward to football on the continent, after a third place Premiership finish. Europa League or Europa Conference League football, Hearts fans won’t care as they look forward to the revamped league-style competitions.

Hibs are looking ahead to a new era after Nick Montgomery’s sacking as head coach, but a bottom six finish means they won’t be in Europe this season. They did, however boost their coefficient tally last summer with wins over Inter d’Escaldes and Luzern.