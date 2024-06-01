Hearts and Hibs have both registered European wins over the last 12 months - but where do they sit on the coefficient table?
Steven Naismith’s Jambos are looking forward to football on the continent, after a third place Premiership finish. Europa League or Europa Conference League football, Hearts fans won’t care as they look forward to the revamped league-style competitions.
Hibs are looking ahead to a new era after Nick Montgomery’s sacking as head coach, but a bottom six finish means they won’t be in Europe this season. They did, however boost their coefficient tally last summer with wins over Inter d’Escaldes and Luzern.
Victory over Rosenborg boosted Hearts’, with Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock and St Mirren joining the Tynecastle side in Europe this season ahead. Looking at the coefficient scores of every club in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, here is where both Hearts and Hibs find themselves
