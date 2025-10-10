A look at a few big name players from across the country that the Edinburgh sides could sign for nothing.

Hearts and Hibs took full advantage of the summer transfer window to bolster their squads as both Derek McInnes and David Gray made plenty new additions. The Jambos broke their transfer record on Brazilian midfielder, Ageu, while Hibees’ marquee signing, Thibault Klidje cost them around £1 million.

With January only a few months away, as well as many players across Europe out of contract in the summer, both Edinburgh clubs could get ahead of the game and start looking at some additions for next season.

From EFL Championship stars to regular Scotland Internationals, here’s a look at some defenders that both managers could be keeping an eye on that will be free agents in 2026:

1 . Shane Duffy (Norwich City) At 33 years of age, the former Celtic man is no spring chicken, but has never really relied on his pace anyway. His superb aerial ability in both boxes would be an asset to any team. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Zak Vyner (Bristol City) The 28-year old had a loan spell with Aberdeen in the 2019/20 season. Known for his calmness on the ball and athleticism, he has now played at Ashton Gate for over a decade. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) Since signing for Killie in 2023 from Rangers, the 25-year old has hardly missed a game. A player with a perfect mix of good experience in the Scottish League as well as future potential would be ideal for either Hearts or Hibs. | SNS Group Photo Sales