The transfer window has been open almost a month now and it’s been a busy time in Scottish football.

Near the top of the table, it’s been all quiet when it comes to Celtic while Rangers have ushered in a new batch of young players as an experienced crop head out. At Hearts, Steven Naismith is almost finished shopping already after a rapid fire start.

Hibs are still rebuilding under new head coach David Gray with St Mirren and Kilmarnock having to bulk up their squads for European endeavours. Investment talk has been rife at both Motherwell and St Johnstone but fans are keen to see signings too.

Then there’s the small matter of a Dundee derby, while Aberdeen and Ross County look ahead to new eras under new management. Taking into account factors like amount of signings, quality and departures, we rank each club’s transfer window to date to get a feel for how each team is shaping up.

1 . Aberdeen - 6/10 A solid move for Mitov coupled with a centre-back and striker arrival in Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose. Connor Barron needs replaced while Duk and Bojan Miovski speculation lingers, but overall a solid start. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Celtic - 4/10 Nobody in, one out. Quality over quantity can sometimes be the right approach but fans will begin to grow restless if the Hoops don't start landing said quality soon.Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee - 7/10 Jon McCracken's return is key and they have strengthed in a number of areas. A midfielder, left-back and keeping key assets away from a perfect window. Started well. | SNS Group Photo Sales