A host of ex-pros from Scottish football and beyond are lacing up their boots this weekend one more time.

Shooting Stars – which has been billed as Scotland’s version of Soccer Aid – will have legends of the game and celebrities battling it out on the pitch to raise vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

Hearts and Hibs heroes are amongst those to be in the mix for the game, as are celebrities from beloved programmes like Still Game. The 60-minute game will be centre stage of a day of fun on March 2nd at Falkirk Stadium. There will be post-match photo opportunities with players alongside a host of other activities

Families and fans can get a ticket for as little as £5 for adults while under-18s can enter for free. Dundee FC assistant manager, Stuart Taylor, is a lead organiser of the event and said: “Alzheimer Scotland played a big part in my dad’s journey with dementia before he passed away in 2021. My family and I wanted to give something back to the charity and the game seemed the obvious way to raise funds and raise awareness too.

“Dementia affects everyone from all walks of life and if we can help, in any way we can, then we’ll be a step closer to eradicating this disease.

“I’d encourage everyone to buy a ticket for what promises to be a unique and fun family fundraising event.”

Henry Simmons, Chief Executive of Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Shooting Stars is a brand new event for Alzheimer Scotland and we’re delighted to have the support of so many famous names from Scottish sport and entertainment, of Falkirk stadium and all our sponsors.

“This event will be a great way to bring communities together and raise vital funds to support people with dementia and their carers, as well as supporting better brain health for everyone in Scotland.”

Check below for the names of those involved in the game. Tickets can be bought HERE.