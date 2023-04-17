It was a massive weekend in Scotland’s capital for both Hearts and Hibs and the Leith side put themselves back in the hunt for European qualification with an Edinburgh derby win.

Kevin Nisbet’s goal was enough to secure three points for the Hibees at East Road and defeat for the Jambos means they have now fallen five points behind Aberdeen in third spot after Barry Robson’s Dons beat Ross County on Friday night. Meanwhile, Livingston picked up a big three points of their own by beating St Johnstone while St Mirren’s defeat at Rangers has put them at risk of not making the top six.