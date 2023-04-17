News you can trust since 1873
Hearts & Hibs latest Scottish Premiership prediction compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more - gallery

Lee Johnson’s Hibees won last weekend’s Edinburgh derby what difference has that made to both clubs in the Supercomputer league table predictions?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST

It was a massive weekend in Scotland’s capital for both Hearts and Hibs and the Leith side put themselves back in the hunt for European qualification with an Edinburgh derby win.

Kevin Nisbet’s goal was enough to secure three points for the Hibees at East Road and defeat for the Jambos means they have now fallen five points behind Aberdeen in third spot after Barry Robson’s Dons beat Ross County on Friday night. Meanwhile, Livingston picked up a big three points of their own by beating St Johnstone while St Mirren’s defeat at Rangers has put them at risk of not making the top six.

Here is the latest ThirtyFiveEight Supercomputer prediction for how the table will look at the end of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season and where all 12 club will finish:

Points = 35. Probability of relegation = 56%

1. Kilmarnock - predicted finish = 12th

Points = 35. Probability of relegation = 49%

2. Ross County - predicted finish = 11th

Points = 36. Probability of relegation = 33%

3. Dundee United - predicted finish =10th

Points = 39. Probability of relegation = 11%

4. St Johnstone - predicted finish = 9th

