We are just over half way through the Scottish Premiership season and, once again, VAR and the awarding of penalty kicks has proven to be one of the campaign’s main talking points.
Overall, 61 spot kicks have been awarded by Premiership referees so far and unsurprisingly the division’s leading clubs Rangers and Celtic lead the way for spot kick decisions with the Gers notably receiving two at the weekend in their 3-0 triumph over St Johnstone.
In total, 11 of the 12 teams in the division have been awarded a penalty at some point in the campaign. Here we take a look at how many each team has been awarded over the course of the campaign and they have been ranked from most to least.