We are just over half way through the Scottish Premiership season and, once again, VAR and the awarding of penalty kicks has proven to be one of the campaign’s main talking points.

Overall, 61 spot kicks have been awarded by Premiership referees so far and unsurprisingly the division’s leading clubs Rangers and Celtic lead the way for spot kick decisions with the Gers notably receiving two at the weekend in their 3-0 triumph over St Johnstone.