How many penalties have Hearts and Hibs been awarded? Records compared to Celtic, Rangers & rivals - gallery

 A total of 61 penalties have been awarded in the Scottish Premiership this season.

By Kurtis Leyland
Published 20th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

We are just over half way through the Scottish Premiership season and, once again, VAR and the awarding of penalty kicks has proven to be one of the campaign’s main talking points.

Overall, 61 spot kicks have been awarded by Premiership referees so far and unsurprisingly the division’s leading clubs Rangers and Celtic lead the way for spot kick decisions with the Gers notably receiving two at the weekend in their 3-0 triumph over St Johnstone.

In total, 11 of the 12 teams in the division have been awarded a penalty at some point in the campaign. Here we take a look at how many each team has been awarded over the course of the campaign and they have been ranked from most to least.

12 penalties

1. Celtic

12 penalties

11 penalties

2. Rangers

11 penalties

Eight penalties

3. St Mirren

Eight penalties

Seven penalties

4. Livingston

Seven penalties

