We are now 11 matchdays into the Scottish Premiership season and, once again, VAR and the awarding of penalties has proven to be one of the 2024/25 season’s main points of discussion.

Overall, a combined total of 24 penalties have been awarded by Premiership referees so far this season, with the most recent of those coming from Hibs winger Nicky Cadden in a 2-1 loss at home to St Mirren.

In total, 10 of the 12 teams in the division have been awarded a spot kick at some point in the campaign. Here we take a look at the two teams that are yet to receive a penalty this season as well as the teams that have had the most efforts from 12 yards this term.