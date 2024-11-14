How many penalties have Hearts and Hibs been given this season? Records compared to Celtic, Rangers & rivals

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Published 14th Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT

A total of 24 penalties have been awarded in the Scottish Premiership this season

We are now 11 matchdays into the Scottish Premiership season and, once again, VAR and the awarding of penalties has proven to be one of the 2024/25 season’s main points of discussion.

Overall, a combined total of 24 penalties have been awarded by Premiership referees so far this season, with the most recent of those coming from Hibs winger Nicky Cadden in a 2-1 loss at home to St Mirren.

In total, 10 of the 12 teams in the division have been awarded a spot kick at some point in the campaign. Here we take a look at the two teams that are yet to receive a penalty this season as well as the teams that have had the most efforts from 12 yards this term.

Here’s how Hearts and Hibs compare to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more.

Penalties received: 0

1. Hearts

Penalties received: 0 | SNS Group

Penalties received: 0

2. Rangers

Penalties received: 0 | SNS Group

Penalties received: 1

3. Motherwell

Penalties received: 1 | SNS Group

Penalties received: 1

4. Kilmarnock

Penalties received: 1 | SNS Group

