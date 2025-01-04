The 13 'most valuable' non Old Firm Scottish Premiership players including Hearts & Hibs stars this January

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 4th Jan 2025, 16:15 GMT

These are the players outside of Celtic and Rangers regarded as having the highest transfer value in the Scottish Premiership.

The January transfer window is now open which means clubs up and down the country can begin buying and selling players to try and improve their first team squads.

Both Hearts and Hibs are expected to be active this month and while they will look to add reinforcements to their first teams they will also want to keep a hold of their current best players. If they were tempted to cash in on some of their more valuable assets though, they would certainly have a few to choose from.

According to football statistics site Transfermarkt, these are the 13 Scottish Premiership players (including Hearts and Hibs men) who currently have the highest transfer market value:

Transfermarkt value = €4 million

1. Lennon Miller (Motherwell)

Transfermarkt value = €4 million | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value = €3 million

2. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Transfermarkt value = €3 million | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value = €2.5 million

3. Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen)

Transfermarkt value = €2.5 million | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value = €1.8 million

4. Elie Youan (Hibs)

Transfermarkt value = €1.8 million | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Old FirmScottish Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice