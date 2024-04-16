Hearts and Hibs post-split fixtures confirmed: Kick-off times, dates and final day opponents

Hearts and Hibs are both heading towards the end of their respective Premiership seasons.

By Ben Banks
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 15:36 BST

Hearts and Hibs have both discovered who they will face in the post-split Premiership shake-up.

There will be no final Edinburgh derby this season after the Easter Road side’s draw with Motherwell on Saturday left them staring at a bottom half finish. Hearts meanwhile look destined for third and have learned who comes next in that quest.

Both clubs face three away games and two home matches, with both starting with back-to-back trips. Then they get back to Edinburgh for the start of a quick turnaround of three games across seven and eight days to end the season.

As of yet, no final weekend TV selections have been made, but Hearts’ final match of the campaign would no doubt come into thinking for broadcast. None of Hibs’ bottom six fixtures are due to be broadcast by Sky Sports. Here are the full list of remaining Premiership matches for Hearts and Hibs this season.

April 27th, 3pm

1. Kilmarnock vs Hearts

April 27th, 3pm Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

April 27th, 3pm

2. St Johnstone vs Hibs

April 27th, 3pm Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

May 4th, 3pm

3. Celtic vs Hearts

May 4th, 3pm

May 4th, 3pm

4. Ross County vs Hibs

May 4th, 3pm Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

