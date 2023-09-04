News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic ranked in predicted table compared with rivals

Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic and rivals ranked in Scottish Premiership predicted table.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST

We have now hit the international break with both Hearts and Hibs enduring starts to the season which have been far from ideal. Hearts impressed at times in the Europa Conference League qualifiers but ultimately fell to PAOK, while Hibs were hammered over two legs by Aston Villa.

Neither side were busy on transfer deadline day and whilst both were in action at the weekend, they had differing results. Hearts suffered a defeat at home to Motherwell but Hibs won on the road at Aberdeen.

The focus is now the international break and for Hibs finding their next manager after Lee Johnson was sacked last month. In the meantime, we have taken a look at where Hearts and Hibs are predicted to finish and how that compares to Rangers, Celtic and other rivals.

Title odds: 500/1

1. 12th — Kilmarnock

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Title odds: 500/1

2. 11th — Ross County

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Title odds: 500/1

3. 10th — Livingston

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Title odds: 500/1

4. 9th — Dundee

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FC