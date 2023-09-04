Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic ranked in predicted table compared with rivals

We have now hit the international break with both Hearts and Hibs enduring starts to the season which have been far from ideal. Hearts impressed at times in the Europa Conference League qualifiers but ultimately fell to PAOK, while Hibs were hammered over two legs by Aston Villa.

Neither side were busy on transfer deadline day and whilst both were in action at the weekend, they had differing results. Hearts suffered a defeat at home to Motherwell but Hibs won on the road at Aberdeen.

The focus is now the international break and for Hibs finding their next manager after Lee Johnson was sacked last month. In the meantime, we have taken a look at where Hearts and Hibs are predicted to finish and how that compares to Rangers, Celtic and other rivals.

1 . 12th — Kilmarnock Title odds: 500/1 Photo Sales

2 . 11th — Ross County Title odds: 500/1 Photo Sales

3 . 10th — Livingston Title odds: 500/1 Photo Sales