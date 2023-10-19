News you can trust since 1873
Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic and Scottish Premiership rivals ranked by squad market value

Where do the Edinburgh outfits rank in terms of Scottish Premiership squad values?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST

Hearts and Hibs both got stuck into the transfer window and added new recruits to their squads over the summer as they tackle another season in the Scottish Premiership. While Celtic have already established an impressive lead at the top of the table, the two Edinburgh clubs are fighting to close the slim gap ahead of them.

As it stands, fourth-placed Hearts are just four points behind Rangers but Hibs have some ground to make up, as they sit in seventh on nine points, but just two behind their derby rivals. But after the summer window, where do the Premiership teams rank when it comes down to squad values? Using information from Transfermarkt, here is the list of teams and where they rank based on the price of their team.

1. Kilmarnock

2. Dundee FC

3. Motherwell

4. St Johnstone

