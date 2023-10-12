News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic SPFL combined TV and prize money earnings last season - what it means for 23/24

Let’s take a look at how much all 42 clubs from the Scottish Premiership to League Two are estimated to have earned at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

By Jimmy Johnson, Martyn Simpson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST

The 2023/24 SPFL season is well underway, with eight games now in the books in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic are at the top of the pile, while St. Johnstone are floundering in the bottom spot.

However, we won’t be looking at teams’ performances in the league for this piece. Instead, we will be examining how much money each club earned at the end of the previous campaign. We’ll be collating the amounts of money they earned from League competitions, cup competitions and European competitions (if applicable).

Thanks to SPFL Mediawatch on X, we can look at who earned the most prize money at the conclusion of the 2022/23 SPFL season - and, by extension, who earned the least. It also gives you a flavour of what certain teams will earn this season depending on where they finish. Let’s take a look.

£86,820

1. Albion Rovers

£86,820

Photo Sales
£91,920

2. Stranraer

£91,920

Photo Sales
£100,280

3. Stenhousemuir

£100,280

Photo Sales
£101,760

4. East Fife

£101,760

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:SPFLCelticRangersScottish Premiership