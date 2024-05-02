The VAR debate is running high as new findings released by the Scottish FA bring up 10 more errors made by the refereeing tech.

Both Hearts and Hibs are named as teams who have been on the wrong side of decisions made by whistlers with the help of video-assistant referees. The review from an independent panel brings the total amount of incorrect calls up to 26 for the season.

Refereeing scrutiny has been heightened this season and has been the subject of much debate on the airwaves and in the stands. But now the numbers have been crunched to see who has been impacted most by it.

The Edinburgh Evening News looks at each of the 26 calls deemed to be incorrect to see which club has been impacted more by VAR. A decision against brings a minus and a decision in favour brings a plus, with the table ranked from highest minus score down.