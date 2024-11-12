The Scottish Premiership has nurtured so many incredible talents over the years and stars continue to emerge from the youth ranks and become stars of the game.

This season, the fight for the title has already gripped fans as Aberdeen continue to push Celtic with every result. Nothing can currently separate the two sides, while Rangers have significant ground to make up if they want to re-establish themselves as title competitors. Hearts and Hibs find themselves in the bottom two.

However, there are more than one Premiership side who have given no minutes to Scottish U21 players so far this campaign.

Recent figures have been collected prior to Saturday’s round of matches and tallied up to the nearest whole number to determine the percentage of minutes each top flight club has given to local talent under 21. Jack Milne’s appearance off the bench for Aberdeen will take their tally up, but only marginally.

It should be noted that game time for Hearts’ Adam Forrester in the Conference League has not been taken into account, purely Premiership minutes, but Hearts have handed chances to the likes of the right-back and James Wilson this season. Hibs meanwhile have Rudi Molotnikov impressing when he’s been handed chances.

Take a look below at how Hearts and Hibs compare to the rest of the division.

